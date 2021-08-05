Obituaries » Ella R. Ivey

Burial Date: August 10, 2021

Ella Rose Ivey, 79 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Ella was born in Grants Lick, Kentucky to the late Charles and Dorothy Weckbach. Ella was the loving wife of the late Leonard T. Ivey; loving mother of her late son, Nicholas Ivey; dear mother-in-law of Christopher Haas; and sister of her late siblings, Janet Stewart, Patricia “Bobbie” Rawls, Charles Weckbach, Jr., Jerry Weckbach and David Weckbach. Left to mourn her passing are her beloved children; Leonard C. Ivey (Julie), Rebecca Haas and Eugene Ivey (Jeana); grandchildren, Rachel Phelps, Ivey Haas (Tommy), Jordan Reynolds (Nathan), Alex Ivey, Leonard W. Ivey and Courtney Albers (Joe). Ella was the proud great grandmother of Aurora Haas, Holden Phelps and Sophia Ivey. Ella also leaves behind her siblings; Sandra Goshorn, Beverly Watson (Ken), Randy Weckbach (Joyce), Ginger Murrell (Dan), Jeff Weckbach (Kelly), Stephen Weckbach (Diane) and Donnie Weckbach. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. Ella spent over 42 years as an LPN at Booth Hospital and Florence Park Care Center. Her greatest joy was spending time with family especially her grandchildren and many dear friends. She enjoyed bingo and always loved playing a game of cards. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 10 am until the time of Service at 12 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial donations can be left in Ella’s honor to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Fairhaven Rescue Mission.