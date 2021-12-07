Obituaries » Ella M. Holiday

Burial Date: December 18, 2021 Our Savior Parish 246 E. 10th Street Covington, KY Dec. 18, 10 a.m.

Ella Mae Holiday born 02/28/22 in Lincoln County, Kentucky to James Lawson and Suzie Mullins; died 12/07/21 at Florence Park Care Center where she has resided for 5 years.

Ella was married to Wallace “Sonny” Holiday (deceased 1987), the mother of Larry Holiday (a/k/a Abdullah Ramin, died 07/09/20), mother of Laura “Janette” Abdul Majid Holiday of Covington, Kentucky and Alicia Stacy of Marysville, Ohio.

Loving grandmother of Niama Holiday, Marie Holiday, Teddy Housley, Timmy Housley and Donnie Housley all of Northern Kentucky and great grandmother of Tymesha Rice and Anaya McKinnie, also of Northern Kentucky.

Ella worked for the Dioceses of Covington as a housekeeper for Bishop Hughes for approximately 10 years.

Ella was also mother to and raised many children of other people, especially James “Red” Penman, her nephew and E. Andre’ “Andy” Busald whom she nannied for many years.

Special friends E. Andre’ and Jane Busald who considered Ella their “udder mudder” and Sister Janet Butcher, Our Savior Church.

She was a longtime member of Our Savior Church, Covington.

Arrangements being handled by Catchen & Son Funeral Home. A mass will be held on Saturday December 18th 10:00am at Our Savior Parish, Covington. Internment at Mother of God Cemetery alongside her husband “Sonny”.