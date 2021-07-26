Obituaries » Ella M. Frakey

Burial Date: July 30, 2021

Ella M. Frakey, age 79, of Glencoe, KY, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth in Florence, KY. She was a retired cashier for Remkes, who enjoyed working puzzles, bingo and doing embroidery. If you knew Ella, you knew her profound love for game shows, such as the Price is Right. Her greatest love, however, was spending time with her grandkids. Ella is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Nancy Bush; one sister, Juanita Wolfe and one grandson Thomas Joseph “TJ” Mitchell. Those left to carry on Ella’s legacy are her daughters, Lisa (Tim) Shannon, Caren (Ron)Arrowsmith, Tracy (Kevin) Abdon, and Nancy Bronner (Michael); one sister, Carol Buford. Twelve grandchildren; Jonathon (Maddy) Shannon, Steven (Katie) Shannon, Troy Shannon, Anna (Brad) Wren, Thomas Baker (Tabitha), Danielle (Richard) Zingerling, Ashley Arrowsmith (Ricardo), Alicia (Steven) Ping, Tanner Abdon, Casey, Anthony and Jesse Bronner; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Scarlett, Kylie, Angel, Braylen, Cason, Mason, Gabriella, Shiloh, Delilah, Rylee, Claire, Selena, Tony, Alana, Kyndra, Elijah, Noah, Carter, and Ryker. Visitation will be on Friday, July 30 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 P.M. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence, KY. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.