Obituaries » Ella J. Hatfield Morgan

Obituary















Ella Jane Morgan Hatfield, 86, of Hebron, Kentucky passed away, Wednesday May 3, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky.

She was a retired barmaid at Coy’s Café in Cincinnati and enjoyed gardening, music, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Cova Morgan, and Don Hatfield; daughter, Diane; son, Everett Dwayne; parents, Matt, and Lucy (Mosley) Morgan; and brothers, Lonzo, Roscoe and Tensley.

Survivors include son, Don (Tracy) Hatfield Jr; daughters, Maxine (Daniel) Smith, Rita Noonan (Stan), Jo Ann (Jonathan) Vandivier; twelve grandchildren; twenty- one great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sisters, Margie (Orphus) Smith and Lorene Baker; and brother, Mack (Becky) Morgan.

A very special thanks goes to her granddaughter and care giver, Cassandra.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. A second visitation will be Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Stinnett Pentecostal Church in Stinnett, Kentucky. Interment will be at Glady Branch Cemetery in Stinnett, Kentucky.