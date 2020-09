Obituaries » Ella Glacking

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 28 times















Glacking, Ella Louise,64,of Covington, KY passed away on September 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Ella is preceded in death by her Parents; Ellis and Ella Huggins. She is survived by her Husband; Leon Glacking, 2 Brothers and 2 Sisters. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family