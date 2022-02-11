Obituaries » Elizabeth Rogers

Burial Date: February 17, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike BURLINGTON, KY 41005 Feb. 17, 10 a.m.

Elizabeth “Betty” Rogers passed away February 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Betty was a lover of old classic movies, reading, coffee and snacks. She was a big animal lover and would take in any animals in need of help. Most of all she loved her family deeply. She was a great mom and wonderful grandmother and will be truly missed.

Betty is survived by her son: Donald Rogers Jr., daughter: Donna (Randall) Hicks, son: Dean (Stephanie) Rogers, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Vernon Grable, second husband Donald Rogers Sr., son: Tony Grable, daughter: Tonya Kahler, and brother: Bobby Trauth.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 17 at 10am at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. Betty will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery.