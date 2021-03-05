Obituaries » Elizabeth N. Russman

Burial Date: March 10, 2021 Highland Hills Baptist Church 638 Highland Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 March 10, 1 - 2 p.m.

Elizabeth Nicole Russman, 37, of Fort Thomas, passed away on March 5, 2021 at home with family. She worked as an accommodations specialist for Amazon. She is a member of Highland Hills Baptist Church located in Fort Thomas, KY. She was preceded in death by Grandparents, Betty Edge, and Elmore Copeland, Grandparents, Emogene and Jay Godwin. Elizabeth is survived by her Husband, Michael Lee Russman of Fort Thomas, KY, Daughter, Ryan Russman, Father, Marvin Godwin, Mother, Betty LaVonne Murray, Best Friend, Nicole Key. Visitation 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Highland Hills Baptist Church, Fort Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be transferred to Venmo @BabeDad for Ryan Russman’s continued education.