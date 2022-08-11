Obituaries » Elizabeth Miller

Burial Date: August 16, 2022 A service will take place at 3PM on August 16th, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran church in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, her ashes will rest in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Elizabeth “Beth” Miller was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She left this world on August 11th, 2022 at the age of 81.

Beth was born on August 1st, 1941 in Macon, Georgia where she graduated from high school and attended Mercer University eventually becoming a stewardess for Delta Air Lines.

On February 12th, 1966 she married William “Bill” Miller of Waukegan, Illinois. Beth is survived by husband Bill, son Steve and his wife Kimberly, daughter Jennifer, granddaughter Catherine and her husband Ryan, grandson Ryan, and granddaughter Sydney.

Beth loved to travel having visited Europe, South America, and Australia to name a few! Her true passion came from quilting, with so many handcrafted quilts created with her own personal eye in the art and design, with several given to family and friends and donated to special causes.

Beth has touched so many in her life, she will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her!

