Obituaries » Elizabeth M. Hoffman

Burial Date: May 11, 2022 Holy Spirit Parish 840 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071 May 11, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 44 times















Elizabeth Marie “Betty” Hoffman, 94, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Thursday, May 5th at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Newport. Betty was a graduate of St. Stephen’s’ grade school and Our Lady of Providence Academy where she was valedictorian of her Class of 1945 and received a four year scholarship to college. She worked as a bookkeeper at Western & Southern Insurance until she married her husband Harold. Along with being a homemaker she was a bookkeeper for Hoffman & Peterson Inc. She was involved in her church where she volunteered as a sacristan as well as other duties. Spending time with her family, playing cards, cooking, and doing puzzles brought her the most enjoyment. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Lena (nee. Bittner) Ruschman; husband, Harold Hoffman and daughter, Chrissy Hoffman. Betty is survived by her daughters, Mary (Tom) Youtsey & Rita (Matt) Kaminski; sons, Brother Paul Hoffman S.M., David (Jennifer) Hoffman & Stephen Hoffman; 6 grandchildren, Brian, Monica, Allison (Paul), Joe, Alex (Kerri) & Elizabeth and 2 great grandchildren, Zella & Theo. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 10th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 11th at Holy Spirit Church, Newport with Interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish Outreach & Food Pantry, 840 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071, New Perception, 1 Sperti Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017 or the Marianists Province of the United States, 4425 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis MO 63108-2301.