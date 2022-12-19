Obituaries » Elizabeth Lightfoot

Burial Date: December 27, 2022 First Baptist Church of Dayton 501 Dayton Avenue Dayton, KY 41074 Dec. 27, 11 a.m.

















Elizabeth “Betty” Vesprame was born in Hungary on Feb 22, 1915, and died on December 19, 2022, in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, at the age of 107. Her parents were Mary & Frank Vesprame. Betty’s mother Mary was expecting Betty and visiting her mother in Hungary when World War I broke out and they could not return home. They were finally able to return home to West Virginia in 1921, where her father was a coal miner. Betty had five sisters. Mary Schumaker, Julia Cox, Helen Petri and Annie Chitwood preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Robert “Bob” Lightfoot. She leaves her son Terry Lightfoot, her youngest sister Irene Hester and several nephews and nieces.Betty, her two older sisters and her mom came to America through Ellis Island. She lived with her parents in Lundale, West Virginia, until she moved to Cincinnati to be near her older sister. She worked for many years at Kresge Dollar Store. Betty met Bob Lightfoot at Tacoma Beach in Dayton, Kentucky. They married in 1940, and she became a U.S. citizen in 1941. Their only son, Terry, was born in 1942. Betty joined the First Baptist Church of Dayton, Kentucky in 1952, and had been an active member of the church ever since. She volunteered for many years in the sewing room at St. Luke Hospital in Ft. Thomas, and also volunteered in the cafeteria at Johnson School in Ft. Thomas. Betty was a talented seamstress, quilter and crafter, and made many gifts for her friends. Betty was very active up until the last few years of her life – living on her own, cutting her own grass, and walking about a mile each day in the neighborhood. Her friends and neighbors called her “amazing.” She was beloved by many. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Dayton. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Covington. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Dayton, Kentucky, 501 Dayton Avenue, Dayton, KY 41074, or Gideons International, P.O. Box 252, Highland Heights, KY 41076.