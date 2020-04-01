Obituaries » Elizabeth L. Hardebeck

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Elizabeth Louise Hardebeck (nee Fisk) 89 years of age of Ft. Mitchell passed away Wednesday April 1,2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Ft. Thomas. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Hardebeck, whom she was married to Sixty – Three years. Elizabeth was the loving mother of Carla Eagan (Dennis), Barbara Logan (Patrick), Debra Deweese (Dick), Douglas Hardebeck, and Dennis Hardebeck. Loving grandma of Rob Egan and Chris Hardebeck. Several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was adored by all for her smile, laughter, curiosity and creativity. She was a stay at home wife while learning cake decorating and floral design. She loved life and her family. She was very involved in various school organizations in her children’s schools as they were growing up, holding offices in the PTA, acting as room Mother, etc..