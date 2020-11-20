Obituaries » Elizabeth J. Grollig

Obituary Viewed 12 times















Elizabeth Jane nee Schultz Grollig, 91 years old passed away November 20, 2020. Betty Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Ethel I. nee Carter Schultz, her husband, James F. Grollig, son, James Michael Grollig, mother and father in law, William T and Mary Francis nee Jordan Grollig, her brother and sister in law, John (Jack) and Margaret Schultz. Betty Jane is survived by her daughters, Patricia J. (Steve) Feldhaus and Donna E. (Paul) White, her grandchildren Stephen, Matthew and Patrick Feldhaus, Mary Beth (DeRon) Hall, Emily (Kevin) Hitchcock, great grandchild Joseph S. Hitchcock and numerous nieces and nephews.In her younger years, Betty was very active with the girl scouts, numerous church organizations and Sacred Heart cafeteria. She was also a proud member of the Notre Dame Associates and volunteered for years at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Betty loved life and truly got the most out of it. She loved a party and always dressed prepared to attend one. She is very much missed by her family and friends. On Betty Jane’s 92nd Birthday, Saturday, June 12th, 2021 a Mass of Celebration will be held at Divine Mercy Church ( Old Sacred Heart) in Bellevue, Ky to honor her life. Immediately following Mass will be a gathering for family and friends at Charity Hall, 312 Poplar Street, Bellevue, Ky. All are invited to come and share memories. Betty’s last selfless act was to donate her body to the UC Science Program in hopes of educating future medical students.