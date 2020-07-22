Obituaries » Elizabeth D. Jump

Burial Date: August 3, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Aug. 3, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 47 times















Elizabeth Diane Jump of Independence passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Diane was an active member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, where she was part of the bereavement committee and would help feed members who had lost loved ones. She was also a Sunday school teacher for many years. She retired from working in data entry for the IRS and in her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

Diane is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Ralph Jump; her parents, Herbert and Mildred Hale; and sister, Dorothy (James “Frankie”) Casson. Survived to cherish her memory is her son, Jason (Juliana) Jump and her granddaughters, Nichole Renee Bird and Nora Joyce Jump.

A visitation for Diane will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Diane will then be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY.

Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and the wearing of face masks.