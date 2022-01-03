A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries


Obituaries » Elizabeth Bruemmer

Print

Elizabeth Bruemmer

January 3, 2022

Burial Date: January 7, 2022

Visitation Friday, January 7th, from 10:00 am until time of Blessing at 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.

Obituary Viewed 62 times

Elizabeth “Beth” Bruemmer. Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 65 years. Beth is survived by her life partner, Oliver Ide; son, Brian Bruemmer; step-son, Kenny Bruemmer; granddaughter, Amanda (Wyatt) Gayer; great-granddaughter, Aria Gayer; siblings, Cindy Jones, Mary Ann Wolfram, Rose Ash and Stephen Gongola. Visitation Friday, January 7th, from 10:00 am until time of Blessing at 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.



© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.