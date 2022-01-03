Obituaries » Elizabeth Bruemmer

Burial Date: January 7, 2022 Visitation Friday, January 7th, from 10:00 am until time of Blessing at 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.

Elizabeth "Beth" Bruemmer. Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 65 years. Beth is survived by her life partner, Oliver Ide; son, Brian Bruemmer; step-son, Kenny Bruemmer; granddaughter, Amanda (Wyatt) Gayer; great-granddaughter, Aria Gayer; siblings, Cindy Jones, Mary Ann Wolfram, Rose Ash and Stephen Gongola.