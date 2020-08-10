Obituaries » Elizabeth Bolling

Burial Date: August 15, 2020 Piner Baptist Church 15044 Madison Pike Morning View, KY 41063 Aug. 15, 12 p.m.

Elizabeth B. “Bobbie” Bolling, age 93, of Independence passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home.

She was born the daughter of the late James and Ida (Stallard) Banks on April 6, 1927 in Whitesburg, KY.

Bobbie was a teacher for 39 years at both Letcher County School and Newport Schools. Next to her love of reading, she will be remembered for her love of quilting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Lacey Unkraut; and siblings, Elsie Aouate, Rosa Tyree, Bill Banks, Jack Banks, James Banks, and Clay Banks.

She is survived by her daughters, Shelbie (Rodney) Unkraut and Nickie (Elmer) Hornsby; 4 grandchildren, Sonjua Smith, Donavan Hornsby, Camille Hornsby Henry, and Amber Carpenter; 10 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Josephine Banks and Charles Banks.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Piner Baptist Church, 15044 Madison Pike, Morning View, KY 41063 from 11:00AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Wilmington Cemetery.

Memorial donations be made toward the family c/o Chambers and Grubbs, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051 for the family to purchase books for children.