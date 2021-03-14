Obituaries » Elizabeth B. Eckert

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Elizabeth Betty Eckert, 91, formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on March 14, 2021 at Sayre Christian Village Lexington, KY. She enjoyed crocheting, traveled extensively including a safari to Africa and swimnastics at the “Y”. Betty graduated from Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing and worked mainly at St. Luke East, starting the week they opened in July, 1954. She also worked at the Ft. Thomas VA Nursing Home and in a doctor’s practice in Ft. Thomas. Betty loved being a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ft. Thomas, she sang in the choir and was a circle leader for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard “Dick” Eckert, father, Anthony Manyet, mother, Catherine Ann (nee Russo) Manyet, brothers, Eugene Anthony Manyet, and Donald Anton Manyet, sisters, Mary Catherine Gibson and Virginia Smith. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Dale Richard Eckert, and Dean Anthony Eckert, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sister, Kathleen Ann Rulon. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Erlanger, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Thomas 220 South Fort Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas, KY 41075.