Obituaries » Elizabeth A. Winstel

Burial Date: May 26, 2023 St. Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY 41017 May 26, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 66 times















Elizabeth Ann Winstel, 86, of Crestview Hills, Kentucky passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Mitchell.

Elizabeth enjoyed traveling and NKU women’s basketball. She cherished her family and helped her daughter proofread her books as they were written and published.

She was preceded in death by parents, William and Lula Mae Templeton Moss; and brothers, Harold (Joyce) Roberts and Harry Moss.

Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, John Paul Winstel; daughter, LuAnn McLane; sons, Robert (Leslie) Winstel and Jay (Denise) Winstel; grandchildren, Ryan (Meghan) McLane, Tim (Maria) McLane, David (Amanda) McLane, Cara McLane, John (Mary Jill) Winstel, Justin (Rachael) Winstel, Joe (Jennifer) Winstel, Jacob Winstel, Caroline Winstel and Grace Winstel; fourteen great grandchildren; brother, James (Judy) Moss; and sister in laws, Phyllis Roberts and Peggy Hensley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs, Kentucky with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday, at the church. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.