Obituaries » Elizabeth A. Nelson

Services for Liz are currently pending.

Obituary Viewed 13 times















Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Nelson, of Florence, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the age of 73.

She was born in Covington, KY on May 15, 1948; the daughter of the late Joseph Edwin and Flora Helen (nee Rabe) Jones. Liz worked as a technical assistant at the Cincinnati Eye Institute and was a former member of the Ft. Mitchell Country Club. As a member, Liz often enjoyed going to the many dances they held. Liz was a social butterfly who never knew a stranger and everyone was her friend.

Preceding Liz in death were her parents; a son, Donald Lee Johnson; a sister, Mary Claire Dougherty and three brothers, Joseph Jones, Edward Jones and William Jones.

Those left surviving to carry on the memory of Liz include her children, Gail (Robert) Lamb and Chuck (Vanessa) Johnson; siblings, Thomas (Deborah) Jones, Flora (Lug) Spille-Lankheit, Albert (Mary Ellen) Jones and Lucy (Ronald) Griggs; grandchildren, Alex (Melinda Money) Sizemore, Kacilynn (Nathan Wartman) Eubank, Reid Johnson, Clay Johnson, Madison (Derek) Gover and Jacob Gibson; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends.

Services for Liz are currently pending. Please check back later for full details.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family c/o Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home.