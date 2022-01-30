Obituaries » Elizabeth A. Guy Fitzgerald

Elizabeth Ann Guy (nee Fitzgerald), 95, of Union, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Boonespring Care Center in Union, KY. Ann retired after 30 years, working as an administrative assistant for A.M. Kinney. She was also a member of Bookworms and a member of New Friends of Northern Kentucky.

Ann leaves behind her children, Jerry (Suzi) Vianello, and Donna (Dick) Neal.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Steve (Sally) Vianello, Brian (Brandy) Vianello, Becca (Loren) Hlad, Thomas (Kacie) Neal and Sara Neal; and her 10 great-grandchildren.

Services for Ann will be private. She will be buried at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of donor’s choice.