Obituaries » Elizabeth A. Graue Stephens

Burial Date: April 22, 2023 St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd Edgewood, KY 41017 April 22, 11 - 11:45 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















Elizabeth A. Graue (nee Stephens), 88 years of age passed away Monday at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was the devoted wife of Robert F. Graue of 66 years. Loving mother of Robert S Graue (Kathy), Jay Graue, Tony Graue (Carolyn), and Emily Sander-Voelker (Steve) . Loving grandmother of Katie Sander-Lykes (Robby), Tom Sander, Joe Graue, Liz Kunkel (Joey), Maggie Graue and great-grand mother to Anderson Kunkel . Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to: Charity of Donor’s Choice.