Obituaries » Elizabeth A. Fry

Burial Date: March 18, 2023 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home Ludlow Chapel 461 Elm St, Ludlow, KY 41016 March 18, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth A. (Morgan) Fry, 70, of Ludlow passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood.

She was born on October 6, 1952 in Lexington, North Carolina to Melvin and Evelyn (Turner) Morgan. Liz worked for several years at Duro Bag Co., and most recently she was a cashier for Walmart at the Fort Wright and Florence stores. She loved football and her favorite player was Patrick Mahomes.

Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Earl Fry in 2008; and a sister, Kathy Burden.

Survivors include a daughter, Lena Hill; sons, Kevin Fry and Matthew Fry; sister, Theresa Morgan Hutchens; brothers, Eric (JoAnn) Morgan and Jerry (Jerrie) Morgan; and grandchildren, Cody Fry, Ashley Brierly and Michael Bramlage.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Memorial services to follow at 4:00 pm.