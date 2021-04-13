Obituaries » Elissa J. Sallee

Burial Date: April 24, 2021 Little Britain Farm Carriage House 5307 Idlewild Road Burlington, KY 41005 April 24, 6 p.m.

Elissa “Lisa” Jane Sallee, 66, of Union, KY passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her residence in Union. She was born December 5, 1954 in Covington, KY. Lisa had a big heart, and she loved animals; especially horses. She enjoyed raising and caring for her horses, and showing them at the fairs and horse shows. Lisa will be remembered for her sense of humor and loving spirit. Her father, Charles Bennett Sallee Jr. had preceded her in death. Lisa is survived by her loving mother: Betty Sallee, her dear siblings: Chuck (Linda) Sallee, Mark Sallee, and Sue Sallee, and several loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Lisa’s life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Little Britain Farm Carriage House, 5307 Idlewild Road, Burlington, KY 41005. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Boone County Animal Shelter at 5643 Idlewild Rd, Burlington, KY 41005 in honor of Lisa and her love for animals.