Obituaries » Elias K. Hess

Burial Date: November 1, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Hebron 2988 Phyllis Court Hebron, KY 41048 Nov. 1, 5 p.m.

Elias Keagon Hess, 17 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Eli was born on March 22, 2005, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a senior at Carroll County High School. Eli loved to play basketball, riding his four-wheeler, and spending time near the water, whether it was swimming or boating. He also loved spending time with friends and family and was a joy to be around. He was a beautiful soul who lit up every room he walked into with his beautiful smile. He will be remembered as a smart young man that was very mechanically inclined. Eli is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ramona Visbal and Denise Frakes (Fugate); great- grandmother, Pauline Crowell; and great-aunt, Carole Crowell. Left to cherish Eli’s memory are his parents, Christy Frakes (Josh) and Ryan Hess; his sister, Hailey Hess (Ethan Rabanus); his brother Caleb Frakes; his grandparents, Richard Visbal, Robert Hess, Sr. (Debbie) and Darrell Frakes (Debbie), Terry Fugate; his great-grandmother, Betty Frakes; and his aunts and uncles, Richard Visbal II (Tricia), Shelly Nagel (Tim), Patience Visbal (Steven), Seth Ryan (Hayley), Tasha Judge (Alan), and Robert Hess, Jr. He will be greatly missed by his many cousins, extended family, friends, and his best friend and pet donkey Max. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, Kentucky 41048, beginning at 3:00 pm until the time of funeral service 5:00 pm.