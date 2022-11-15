Obituaries » Elfriede B. Geers

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

















Elfriede Bernadine Geers, 89 of Goshen, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on November 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband George, her son Thomas, her daughter-in-law Patty and siblings Heinz, Horste, Marita, and Gerhard. She is survived by her sister Gertrude, sons David (Kathy) and Don. Elfriede was a cherished Oma to her 10 grandchildren Robert (Katie), Daniel (Dana), Jacob (Heather), Stephanie (Jason), Josh (Kelly,) Elizabeth (Steven), Alex, Shannon (Tony), Jennifer (BJ), Richard and 24 great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She and her husband immigrated from Germany in 1955 and began the legacy they leave us with today. Her faith, love for Jesus and dedication to her family were unwavering. She enjoyed nature, watching hummingbirds & cardinals, listening to German music on Sundays, and spending time with her loved ones. Memorials can be made to The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. In keeping with her wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family.