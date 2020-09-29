A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries » Eleanor J. Imhoff

Eleanor J. Imhoff

September 29, 2020

Services are private.

Eleanor “Judy” Edna Imhoff of Erlanger, Kentucky peacefully passed away, September 29, 2020 at the age of 78. Judy retired from Great American Insurance Company. She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Avanell Imhoff and sisters Carol Imhoff Andes and Jolene Imhoff Vogt. Survivors include her daughter, Connie Knoebel and sons Dennis and Erik Shoemaker, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Private services to be held at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, Kentucky on Friday, October 2, 2020.



