Obituaries » Elaine M. Parrott

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Elaine M. Parrott, 82, of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on January 16, 2021 at Highlandsprings Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY.

Elaine was born October 26, 1938 in Bellevue, Kentucky.

She was a Homemaker, loved her cats, worked at Walden Glen Apartments and Meijer’s.

Elaine is survived by her Sons, Chris Parrott and Shawn (Bridgitte) Clarke, step-sister, Gina Battistella.

