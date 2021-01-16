A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Elaine M. Parrott

January 16, 2021

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Elaine M. Parrott, 82, of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on January 16, 2021 at Highlandsprings Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY.

Elaine was born October 26, 1938 in Bellevue, Kentucky.

She was a Homemaker, loved her cats, worked at Walden Glen Apartments and Meijer’s.

Elaine is survived by her Sons, Chris Parrott and Shawn (Bridgitte) Clarke, step-sister, Gina Battistella.

