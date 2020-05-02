Obituaries » Elaine M. Nehus Rust

A drive-thru rolling visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption, Alexandria. Please begin on South Jefferson St. (near Southern States) and come through the school and church parking lots, passing the closed casket at the church entrance, and exiting via East Main Street. NO ONE WILL BE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THEIR VEHICLES DURING THIS VISITATION. This will be followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary at 11:00 AM. Live streaming of the funeral mass will be available on St. Mary of the Assumption Facebook page.

Obituary Viewed 73 times















Elaine Marie Nehus (nee Rust), 88, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Carmel Manor, Fort Thomas, KY. Elaine was born July 15, 1931 in California, KY. She was a homemaker and a faithful parishioner at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, KY. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Nehus; parents, Henry and Marie (Zink) Rust; daughter, Denise Nehus; siblings, Adrian Rust, Dolores See and Margie See. She is survived by two sons, Robin (Karen) Nehus and Rodney Nehus; five grandchildren: Rehanon (Scott) Pampell, Rodney Nehus II, Lindsey Nehus, Ryan Nehus and Stephen Nehus; three great- grandchildren: Clayton, Kortland and Seda Pampell; brother, Harry Rust. A drive-thru rolling visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption, Alexandria. Please begin on South Jefferson St. (near Southern States) and come through the school and church parking lots, passing the closed casket at the church entrance, and exiting via East Main Street. NO ONE WILL BE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THEIR VEHICLES DURING THIS VISITATION. This will be followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary at 11:00 AM. Live streaming of the funeral mass will be available on St. Mary of the Assumption Facebook page. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Camp Springs Cemetery for immediate family only, due to the corona virus restrictions. Memorials are suggested to the Passionists Nuns, 1151 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018.