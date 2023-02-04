Obituaries » Elaine J. Sutton

Burial Date: February 10, 2023 St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, KY 41017 Feb. 10, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 50 times















Elaine Joan Sutton, age 92, of Lakeside Park, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Emerald Trace Assisted Living Center. She was born in Moline, Illinois and graduated from Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She worked many years primarily in the operating and recovery rooms.

She loved her family dearly and enjoyed bridge, crossword puzzles, reading and maintained a vibrant curiosity about things all her life.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Roger D. Sutton of Lakeside Park; her two children, Patrick Sutton (Josée) of Vero Beach and Gale Bernardon (Steve) of Villa Hills; grandchildren, Valeria, Jacqueline, Alexander, Dominic and Peter; sister, Mary Jo Piech. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Albie Rymars and grandson, Francois. She will be missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Church on Friday, February 10, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to: Mary Rose Mission, 272 Main St. Florence, KY 41042 or St. Elizabeth Hospice Care, 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.