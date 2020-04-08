Obituaries » Elaine G. Voorhees

Elaine Grift Voorhees, wife of the late Charles Flenner Voorhees, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Elaine was born in Norwood, Ohio on August 2, 1921, to the late Charles John Grift and Myrle Rhonemus Grift. Her family moved to Avondale, where she attended Ursuline Academy, graduating in 1939. Elaine subsequently graduated in 1943 from the University of Cincinnati, with a degree in Fashion Design in Applied Arts. During the war, she did freelance art work and was a Red Cross Aid at Cincinnati General Hospital. While working at Singer Sewing Center in Cincinnati, she began her own bridal dress business and worked for H. & S. Pogue Company in the yard goods department making dress models.

During this time, Elaine spent her summers at the family cottage at Ryland Lakes Country Club. During the war, she met Charles, the love of her life, while he was home on leave from a tour with the Merchant Marines. They married September 20, 1947. She continued to work in her bridal business, while Charles worked at General Electric on nuclear energy projects.

Elaine and Charles moved to their Ryland Heights home in 1960. It was here they raised their five children, Charles Stanley (Stan), John Easton, Roberta Louise (Robin), Andrew Louis (Andy), and Alice Myrle. As a member of the club, Elaine enjoyed many hours of swimming, tennis and golf, often with a baby buggy at her side. The friendships she made with club members endured for years, becoming some of her most precious memories. In 1992, after the passing of Charles, Elaine and friends Robert Whitehead and a Terry Kennedy wrote the book “Ryland The First 100 Years” to commemorate the Club’s 100thbirthday.

During her life in Ryland, Elaine became immersed in the community. She worked with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She organized the City of Ryland Heights and the Ryland Heights Fire Department Auxiliary, helping to raise funds for the first ambulance. She later became an E.M.T., served on the Fire Board for 35 years, and worked as a substitute teacher, food service provider, and bus driver. Elaine was also a devoted member of St. Patrick Church in Taylor Mill, involved in the Alter Society and festivals.

One of Elaine’s greatest loves was quilting and applique, often using her talents to raise money for various charities. She joined the Licking Valley Quilters to improve her skills and reached her goal of making quilts for charity, as well as for many members of her family, including her children, grand-children and great grand-children. A devoted wife and mother, Elaine cherished her family more than anything else, and thanked God each day for the blessings she had been given in life.

Elaine is predeceased in death by her husband, Charles Voorhees, her son Stan (Bernice) Voorhees of Ryland Heights, Kentucky, her son Andy (Jeannie) Voorhees of Zephyrhills, Florida, her grand-son James Voorhees of Ryland Heights, Kentucky, and siblings Marcella Krehnbrink, Lois Wanstrauth, and brother Charles Frances (Bud) Voorhees. She is survived by her adoring children John E. (Laura) Voorhees of Edgewood, Robin Voorhees of Independence, and Alice (Mark) Duncan of Independence, Kentucky. She also leaves behind eight loving grand-children, including Cathy Voorhees, Jennifer (Dan) Llambi, Graham (Alysha) Duncan, Tyler (Nikki) Voorhees, John C. Voorhees, Alexandra (Jack) Dundon, Charles “C.J.” Voorhees, and Sarah Voorhees, and four great-grand-children, Elric Voorhees, Colin Duncan, Haley Llambi, Chloe Llambi, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Elaine will be buried during a private service at Highland Cemetery. A mass and celebration of life will be said in her honor at a date to be announced in the future. In lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: St. Patrick Church Building Fund, 3285 Mills Road, Taylor Mill 41015 or the Ryland Heights Voluntary Fire Department Life Squad, 10041 Decoursey Pike, Ryland Heights, Kentucky 41015.