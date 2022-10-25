Obituaries » Eileen S. Black

Eileen Black, 83, of Florence, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Eileen was the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Lawrence. She was married 63 years to the love of her life, Ronald Black, whom she leaves behind. She was the mother of 3 handsome sons, Larry (Molly) Black of Crittenden, KY, Garry (Tweet) Black of Florida and Barry Black of Ft. Wright, KY. Eileen was blessed with 2 granddaughters, Brandy (Scott) Noel and Amanda Ewald and 5 great grandchildren. Eileen also leaves behind her loving brother, Eddie Lawrence of Florence, KY. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 10 AM – 12 PM with services following at 12 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence.