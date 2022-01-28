Obituaries » Eileen M. Kinsley

Eileen M. Kinsley (nee Goldschmidt) 88 years of age passed away Friday at Baptist Village Care Center. Eileen was the loving mother of Brian Kinsley ( Jennifer). Loving grandma of Brayden Kinsley. Dear sister of Mary Lou Fetzer, Henry Goldshmidt and the late Janet Blazer. Eileen was an Office Administrator for the V.P. of Kroger. No visitation . Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Covington Catholic High School Endowment Fund 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011