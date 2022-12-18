Obituaries » Edwin C. Lawrence

Stith Funeral Home (Florence)
7500 US Hwy 42
FLORENCE, KY 41042

Edwin “Eddie” Charles Lawrence, 78, went home to be with the Lord on December 18th at his home in Florence, KY. He was the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy Lawrence. He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Ron Black. Eddie was always willing to help a neighbor or friend with lawn care, taking out their trash and getting their mail. Eddie also helped as an assistant with Watkins Construction and Sunoco gas station in Florence, KY. Eddie leaves behind to mourn his passing three nephews, Larry (Molly) Black of Crittenden, KY, Garry (Tweet) Black of Florida and Barry Black of Ft. Wright, KY. He also leaves behind two great nieces, Brandy (Scott) Noel of Crittenden, KY and Amanda Ewald of Independence, KY, and five great-great nephews and niece, Cameron, Cody and Cammie Noel, Mason and Jaxson Ewald. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 12-2PM with funeral services at 2PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Hughes Chapel Cemetery, Union, KY.