Obituaries » Edward Schuette

Burial Date: June 3, 2023 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 June 3, 12 - 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 57 times















Edward “Dick” Schuette passed away on Sunday, May 28th at Rosedale Green Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Rosemary Schuette; his wife of 40 years, Willa Ann (Fobbe) Schuette; his second wife, Linda Lavelle (nee Gaskins); sisters, Kathryn Hollingsworth and Janet Cahill and brother, John Schuette. Ed is survived by his daughters, Christy Campoamor (Mike) and Susan Ly (Binh); grandsons Justin and Aiden; his brother George Schuette (MaryJean); brother-in-law Ray Cahill and sister-in-laws Ann Schuette and Lousie Diegmueller (Marvin).

Ed, known as Dick by family and friends, served in the US Airforce achieving the rank of Airman First Class. He earned his BA from Thomas More College and his MBA from St Xavier University while already working for the Cincinnati Gas and Electric Company. He continued at CG&E over the span of 25+ years, working in different roles with people he cared for and respected. He retired as the Director of Health & Human Services, a job that he greatly enjoyed. After losing his first wife, Willa, to a long battle with cancer, Ed volunteered at Saint Elizabeth family practice and Saint Elizabeth hospice, offering care and support to people dealing with circumstances he had dealt with himself. He met his second wife, Linda on a blind date and although their time together was brief, they cherished the time they had.

Ed loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit countries in 5 different continents. While he would visit all the grand sights, he found opportunities to explore the local culture and understand the different ways people enjoyed their lives. But what Ed loved most was being a husband, a father, an uncle, a grandpa, and a step grandpa. He relished in his family, especially the children in his life—always ready with a joke to tell or a prank to pull and will be remembered for making us laugh and feel deeply loved.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 3rd from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at the church at noon and burial will be at Saint Mary Cemetery. The family is grateful for the loving care Ed received at the Saint Charles Community in Fort Wright, KY and at Rosedale Green in Covington, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to these facilities. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is serving the family.