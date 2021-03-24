Obituaries » Edward S. Gripshover

Burial Date: March 27, 2021 St. Matthew Catholic Church 13782 Decoursey Pike Morning View, KY 41092 March 27, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 68 times















Edward S. Gripshover of Morning View, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. He was born in Morning View, KY on February 4, 1938 to the late Fred and Elizabeth Gripshover. Ed was a United States veteran having proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 30 years as a line maintenance worker for Aunt Nellie’s Farm Kitchen, formerly known as Liberty Cherry. He was also a life-long member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Ed was a simple man who enjoyed farming and was a true lover of the land. He was always very reliable and honest, which made Ed the wonderful family man he was. He will truly be missed beyond measure.

In addition to his parents, Ed is preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Sarah Gripshover; beloved children, Mary NeCamp, Theresa “Terri” Grant (Ed), Virginia Gripshover, and Bud Gripshover (Evie); grandchildren, Derek, Tyler (Molly), Sarah, August, Ella, and Emelia; 2 sisters; and many other friends and relatives who will forever cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 13782 Decoursey Pike, Morning View, KY 41063. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 10:30 AM, at the church. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the church. Ed will be laid to rest at Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright, KY.