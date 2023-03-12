Obituaries » Edward P. Seitz

Burial Date: March 18, 2023 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 March 18, 10 a.m.

Edward Paul Seitz, 64, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Saint Elizabeth Edgewood. Ed was born July 4, 1958 in Dayton, KY. He was a truck driver for VALCOM, a member of Campbell County Bowhunters and the Claryville Social Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Anna (nee Batsch) Seitz and a sister Marilyn Seitz. Ed is survived by six siblings: Catherine Owens, George Seitz, Wilma (Donald) Carson, Irma Seitz, Donald (Roni) Seitz, and Roslyn (Joe)Trappe; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 E Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or American Heart Association, 54211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227.