Burial Date: November 17, 2022

Edward D. “Doug” Noll, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the age of 79 years old. Doug was preceded in death by his son, the late James T. “Toby” Noll. He is survived by his wife, Jane E. Noll; daughter, Amantha J. (Barron) Niehaus; grandchild, Sawyer J. (Alex) Abraham; brother-in-law, Philip Walter; niece, Julie W. (Bruce) Weinberg; great-niece and nephew, Ari and Elizabeth Weinberg. Doug was born and raised in his beloved Kentucky and was a proud member of the Kentucky Colonels. He served in the United States Army as a sergeant in the military police. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.