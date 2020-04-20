Obituaries » Edward L. Schatzman

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service for Ed will take place at the convenience of the family.

Edward Lee Schatzman, 88, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Ed was Owner/Operator of Ft. Mitchell Pharmacy, a longtime member of St. Henry Church, past President and member of Northern Kentucky Pharmacy Association, a Kentucky Colonel, and an avid University of Cincinnati Bearcat fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mabel Schatzman; his wife, Joanne Schatzman; and his sisters, Pat Wolfe and Helen Williams. Ed is survived by children, Linda (Steve) Montgomery, Sandy (Neil) Dwyer Steve (Scherran) Schatzman, Tom (Tammy) Schatzman, and Sally (John) Freed; and his sisters, Betty Schmid and Juanita (Ben) Foster. He also leaves behind his 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

