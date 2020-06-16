Obituaries » Edward Kuhn

Edward “Ed” Kuhn, 95, of Erlanger, KY passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Edward was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 18, 1924. Ed proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force during WWII. Ed was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he was a true family man. In his younger years he enjoyed coaching his kids knothole baseball teams, and was an avid gardener. He worked for State Auto for numerous years as an Insurance Adjustor before retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Esther Kuhn, and his sister: Dorothy Macke. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 73 years: Eileen Kuhn, his beloved children: Donald (Carol) Kuhn, Barbara Shaw, Kathy Kuhn, Trigg (Dawn) Kuhn, and Janet Kuhn, 6 cherished grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held for Ed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A memorial Mass will be held following the visitation at 11 AM at St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, KY 41018. Memorial contributions can be made in Edward’s honor to St. Henry Church at the address listed above, or to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) of Northern Kentucky at 1002 Monmouth Street, Newport, KY 41071 or to Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center at 71 Orphanage Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.