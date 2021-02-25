Obituaries » Edward Jones

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, services for Ed will be private.

Edward Jones, 93, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Ed was a sales engineer for General Electric for over 44 years and he served as a Marine in World War II. He was also proud to be a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Jones; his wife, Mary Catherine Jones (nee Krummen); his sisters, Lucille Gamble and Edna Marino.

Ed is survived by his children, Dan (Darlene) Jones, David Jones, Deborah (Scott Haag) Jones, Don (Carol Sherman-Jones) Jones, Dianne Jones, Doug Jones, and Dennis (Pam) Jones.

He also leaves behind his 25 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

