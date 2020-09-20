Obituaries » Edward J. Valz

Burial Date: September 26, 2020 Bullittsville Christian Church 3094 Petersburg Road Burlington, KY 41005 Sept. 26, 11 a.m.

Edward J. Valz died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 89.

He was the beloved son of John and Evelyn Valz; the beloved husband of the late June L. Valz (nee Peddicord); loving father of Scott P. Valz; dear brother of Helen Caldwell (Jim) and the late Bonnie Berendson; and uncle of several nieces and nephews.

Ed graduated from Newport High School in 1948. He joined the United States Air Force where he served in North Africa and Idaho. He was a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance for 30 years. Ed was a Deacon and choir member at Bullittsville Christian Church in Burlington, Kentucky. He was also a member of the Kentucky Men’s Christian Chorus. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and was an avid UK basketball fan…to say the least.

Visitation is on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Bullittsville Christian Church, 3094 Petersburg Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the church’s capacity while still maintaining six feet of social distance. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.