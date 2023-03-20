Obituaries » Edward J. See

Services are private.

Edward Joseph See, 86, of Camp Springs, KY, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Anderson Mercy Hospital, following a sudden illness. Ed was born May 28, 1936, in Burlington, KY, to his late parents, Wayne and Susan (nee Berger) See. He was the owner of Creative Coach Sales, where he sold and maintained ambulances for agencies throughout Kentucky. He was a longtime member of the Camp Springs Volunteer Fire Department and served as Fire Chief for 17 years. He enjoyed woodworking and made many different items with great precision and care for family and friends. He is survived by five sons: Michael (Melanie), Bryan, Douglas (Penny), Daniel, and Paul (Jennifer); three grandchildren: Erich, Matthew and MacKenzie See. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Camp Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 6844 Four Mile Road, Camp Springs, KY 40159