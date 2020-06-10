Obituaries » Edward J. Bohart

Edward “Jay” Bohart, 68, of Camp Springs, KY passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 44 years, Roberta “Birdie” Bohart (Crowder), daughters, Vickie Mote and Cathy Blacketer, son, Ed Bohart, sister, Bev Jean Miller, and nephew, Bob Crowder. Jay was born July 2, 1951 in Dayton, KY. Jay was preceded in death by his mother and father Velma “Ellen” (Van Hoozer) and Edward Bohart, plus beloved brother-in-laws Marvin Farrar and Raymond Oldiges. Jay is survived by his wife Birdie and children Ed (Pam) Bohart, Julie (Will) Hall, Cathy (Joe) Blacketer, Erick (Sara) Piccirillo, and Vickie (Robert) Mote, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with a 3rd on the way. Jay is also survived by 6 siblings: Kay (Marvin) Farrar, Mike (Bev) Bohart, Timmie (Raymond) Oldiges, Bill (Sandy) Bohart, Bev Jean (Dennis) Miller, Cindy (Bill) Forsee and many nieces and nephews. After working 35 years as a Pipefitter with Local 392, Jay was able to retire in 2006. Jay and Birdie have been spending their retirement between their homes in Camp Springs, KY and in Okeechobee, FL on the lake fishing as much as possible. Visitation 11:00 am – 4:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Attendance will be limited to 33% capacity and social distancing standards will apply. Memorials are suggested to Saint Elizabeth Hospice, C\O Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017