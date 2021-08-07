Obituaries » Edward J. Alldred

Burial Date: August 12, 2021 Mass of Christian Burial St. Anthony of Padua 2524 Victory Parkway Cincinnati, OH 45206 Aug. 12, 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















Edward “Ed” Joseph Alldred, age 85, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Cecelia Alldred. Ed worked at Florsheim Shoes for 32 years, before retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and sports. Ed was a proud member of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Agnes Marie Alldred; sons Curt (Cathy), Ed, and Derek; grandchildren Cara (Keegan) Rathkamp, Chance and Cameron Alldred, and Destinee and Stone Antoun; great grandchildren Miles and Vincent Rathkamp, and Joselynn and Ayris; and many nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law. Ed was preceded in death by his stepson James Antoun and siblings Joan Kerns, Helen Tkacz, and Joseph Alldred. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 6pm until 8pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 10:30am at St. Anthony of Padua, 2524 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45206.