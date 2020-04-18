Obituaries » Edward H. Topmiller

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 23, 2020 Holy Cross Church Latonia, KY August 23, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 50 times















Edward Henry Topmiller, 94 years of age, passed away Saturday at Burlington House Nursing Care Center. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruby L. Topmiller (nee Burns); children, Ed (Kathy) Topmiller, Mary (Dan) James, and Paul (Jenny) Topmiller; grandchildren, Amy (Derick) Faust, Michelle and Danny James, and Maria, Andrew and Sarah Topmiller. He was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Rawe, and his brothers Jack and Jim Topmiller. Ed worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years and was a Navy WWII Veteran. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Kehoe Council and belonged to Holy Cross Church for over 50 years. He was an avid bowler and loved watching his grandchildren play sports. A Memorial Mass will take place at Holy Cross Church (Latonia, KY) on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 12:30 PM. A luncheon will be held after Mass at the Nature Park Event Center (7200 Nature Park Drive Florence, KY 41042). Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015 or to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742