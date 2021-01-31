Obituaries » Edward G. Dennis

Edward (Eddie) G. Dennis, 74, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on January 31, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Ed was a retired Car Hauler with Complete Auto Transit Co., in Cincinnati, OH. Ed was an Army Veteran of the Cold War/Vietnam War era. Ed drove the church bus for the Living Grace Baptist Church in Ft. Thomas and for Trinity Baptist Church in Newport. Ed enjoyed gardening, reading, watching old movies and listening to his music. Ed is survived by his wife, Vera (Kilgore) Dennis and his sister Helen Hornsby. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Friday, February 5, 2021 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Spring Grove Cemetery Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials are suggested to the SPCA of Cincinnati 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.