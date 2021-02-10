Obituaries » Edward F. Dietz, Jr.

Burial Date: February 19, 2021 First Baptist Church of Cold Spring 4410 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Feb. 19, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Edward Frank Dietz Jr., 90, of Camp Springs, KY, passed peacefully in his home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 with his dog, Daisy and those he loved. Ed grew up in Newport, KY working at his parent’s store, Dietz Grocery and Dietz Fishing Lakes. Ed served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a skilled hand ball player in the prime of his life. Always told the big story “ If only that one match… life might have been different.” He married the love of his life Marilyn Woodward Valentine Day 1959. Ed retired from Cincinnati Bell where he worked as a switchman. He retired to be a grandpa. He continued to volunteer with the pioneers to enhance radios for the deaf. His passions in life include his tractor and his grandchildren. He had a talent to repair and fix anything. He enjoyed building doll houses among other things. He loved spending time with his dog, Daisy and riding in his golf cart at the river. He was a member of both St. Paul United Church of Christ and First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, KY. He is survived by his children, Michael and Evelyn Dietz, Brenda and Ron Elkins; his grandchildren, Rachael and Cliff Brown, Ronald Wayne Elkins Jr, Benjamin Dietz and Zachary Dietz. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Dietz; brothers, John, Richard, and Bob Dietz. He loved the quote from Billy Graham, “If you hear I died don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of GOD.” Visitation Friday, February 19, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring form 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM with the funeral service immediately following. Covid-19 Restrictions apply, masks are required. Interment with Military Honors at Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, Southern Gospel Concert Fund, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, where he enjoyed many concerts.