Edward E. Carney

August 9, 2021

Burial Date: August 14, 2021

607 Sycamore Street Cincinnati, OH 45202 Aug. 14, 10 a.m.

Edward E. “Gene” Carney. Passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at the age of 89 years. Gene is survived by his wife, Evelyn A. Carney; children, Jennifer (Dan) Gruber and Jeffrey (Melissa) Carney and grandson, Russell Carney. Gene spent his career as a Photo Engraver – over 40 years. He was known as the best in the business. He was a talented artist, photographer, and had a love for music. Gene was an avid gardener and a master of baking beautiful breads. Visitation Saturday, August 14th from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.



