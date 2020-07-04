Obituaries » Edward E. Baker

Burial Date: July 10, 2020 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens July 10, 1:30 p.m.

Edward (Butch) Baker, 76 of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Butch was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass and Firestone Building Products.He enjoyed spending time outdoors, working in the yard, taking road trips, spending time with his family, detailing his Big Red truck and holding his dog Mason while watching TV. He is survived by his wife, Joann Baker, of 56 years. He is also survived by his children Rhonda Baker and Ernie Baker; sister Mary Baker Barbour; brother Sherman (Pug) Baker; aunt Boots Harrison; many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Butch is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Ruby Baker; brother Jack; sisters Juanita and Jean. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens immediately following the Visitation.