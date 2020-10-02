Obituaries » Edward D. Barnes

Burial Date: October 6, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 6, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 15 times















Edward D. Barnes, 77, of Newport, KY passed away on October 2, 2020. Edward was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, neighbor and friend. He was a fun-loving comedian that enjoyed country music and local sports teams like the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He was a father figure to many and will be sincerely missed by all who loved him. Edward is survived by his children, Kimberly (Renee) Walters, Kelly (Ricky) Teegarden, Charles (Heather) Barnes, Jason (Tiffany) Barnes; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and siblings, James and Ruthie. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Glenda Sue Barnes. The family would like to thank all who cared for Edward at Carespring.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 11 AM until Funeral Service at 1 PM, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those that are not able to attend. Please see information below. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.