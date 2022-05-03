Obituaries » Edward Brautigan

Edward Brautigan, 91, of Cincinnati Ohio passed away at home on May 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving famiily. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Joan (Blanton) Brautigan. He is also survived by his five children: Sherri Macinick, Jackie (Scott) Betschman, Kim Wallace, Jamie Brautigan and Kelly (Greg) Day, along with his seven grandchildren: Justin and Ryan Macinick, Brittany and Sean (Melissa) Betschman, Elizabeth Wallace, Ashleigh and Jordan Day; and one great-grandchild, Lincoln Betschman, as well as his beloved dog, Bentley. Ed was born at Booth Hospital in Covington, Kentucky to Edward and Corinne (Cummins) Brautigan on November 9, 1930. He was a devoted son to his mother who was widowed when he was 2 years old. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and had the honor of being a Master Mason and a 32 degree Scottish rite member, and member of Syrian Shriners. He was a 24 -year employee of Ford Motor Company, from which he retired in 1995. Ed loved his family more than anything in the world and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His favorite pastime was to spend it with his immediate and extended family. He loved boating and some of his fondest memories were of our family vacations at Cumberland Lake. He had a great sense of humor that always kept us laughing. Services will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Visitation will begin at 11:00am with Masonic services starting at 12:45 PM and funeral at 1:00 pm folowed by a military service and burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or Queen City Hospice.